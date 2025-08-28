Man accused of stealing £2,000 from Derry city centre premises returned for trial

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of stealing more than £2,000 after entering a premises as a trespasser.

Josh Parker (32) with an address at Antrim Road in Belfast appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He was charged with entering a premises in the Great James Street area of Derry city centre as a trespasser on March 21 last year and stealing £2,270.

He was also charged with criminal damage to property belonging to a man and an assault on the same individual on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions during the hearing.

Parker said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 25 and remanded in continuing custody.