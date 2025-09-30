Man accused of threatening to ‘blow up and burn’ Altnagelvin and smearing excrement in cell refused bail

A man who was said to have threatened 'to blow up and burn' Altnagelvin Hospital has been remanded in custody at the local Magistrates’ Court.

Adam Toner (38) of Great James Street appeared charged with threatening to damage property on September 28 referring to the hospital itself.

Toner was also charged with assault, criminal damage to a police vehicle and four counts of possession of drugs on the same date.

Toner was further charged with criminal damage to a police cell on September 30 and also faces a series of drug charges dating to July.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The court was told Toner would not be appearing in person as he had been disruptive in custody but a police officer told the court he could connect him to the charges.

The court heard police were called to the hospital due to a disruptive male.

They were told Toner had put staff in fear of assault and had threatened to blow up the hospital.

He left the hospital before police arrived but then returned and was arrested and was said to have damaged a police vehicle, the court was told.

The police officer said that throughout the incident Toner was expressing support for the New IRA.

While in custody he smeared excrement over his cell resulting in it needing a deep clean, the court heard.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending as Toner has 94 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Chris Logue asked for some time to consult with his client as he had been unable to do so due to Toner's behaviour .

Toner was remanded in custody to appear again on October 23.