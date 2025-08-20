Man accused of touching 18-year-old woman and making sexual comments after consuming Buckfast and medication

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with non-consensual touching of an eighteen year old girl after consuming Buckfast and medication.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Luukas (47) of Foyle Park was charged after allegedly approaching a young woman who was waiting for a lift, touching her arm and making sexual comments.

Luukas was said to have been 'extremely intoxicated', slurring his words and almost falling on the alleged injured party, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When collected by her mother, the woman identified Luukas who was later arrested, the court heard.

Court

At interview Luukas admitted being in the area and said he'd consumed Buckfast and medication but denied any sexual touching.

Police objected to bail as Luukas had thirteen previous breaches, eleven breaches of court orders and was at clear risk of reoffending, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said Luukas had no history of sexual offences and was the carer for his brother who suffers from MS.

Bail was denied. He will appear on September 11.