Man accused of trying to attack woman with whiskey bottle in Derry city centre

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with breaching his bail, assault and disorderly behaviour.

Ryan Moorman (24) of Bond’s Hill in the Waterside area of Derry was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on September 27, 2025, while police were on patrol around the Strand Road area of the city centre.

Moorman, who the court heard was in a group of street drinkers, was said to have been 'acting more boisterous and aggressive than usual' shouting and swearing at police officers.

He was also said to be in the personal space of an alleged injured party, telling her that she 'better not be in this town when I get back'.

Police heard that Moorman allegedly swung at the injured party and attempted to attack her with a whiskey bottle, the court was told on Monday.

The accused was said to have been intoxicated for most of the day in question and claims not to remember the incident.

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan indicated that this was Moorman's first breach of bail on his current charges, telling Derry Magistrates’ Court that the defendant is an alcoholic and 'obviously has issues abstaining from alcohol completely'.

She also told the court how Moorman is 'attempting to get himself on the straight and narrow'.

Bail was granted on condition that the accused does not enter the Strand Road area of Derry city centre.

Moorman is due to appear again at Derry Magistrates’ Court in Bishop Street on October 1.