Man accused of two attempted sexual assaults on 14 year old girl

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with two attempted sexual assaults on a 14-year-old female.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim is charged with two attempted sexual assaults on October 31 last year.

He was also charged with supplying Class B drugs to another on dates in October 2024.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street Courthouse

She said the incident allegedly occurred when the 14-year-old was putting on make up for Hallowe’en.

The defendant was said to have entered and told the girl 'show me' indicating the girl's groin area and then was said to have grabbed his own private parts, the court heard.

He was said to have touched her on the leg and told her 'shown me' on another occasion.

The next day he was said to have said he was sorry.

Bail was objected to due to the risk of reoffending and possible witness interference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told the man was currently charged with domestic offences relating to the girl's mother.

A police officer said the defendant had 'a propensity for violence' and it was 'highly likely' he would re-offend.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client was 'vehement' in his denials.

He said he claimed he could show he was not even in Derry when some of the offences were alleged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor said the defendant had already been granted bail but had not perfected it as he could not get an address outside Derry.

District Judge Alanagh McSorley said there was a clear risk of reoffending.

He was remanded to appear on October 16.