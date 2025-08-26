Man accused of waving broken bottle outside old Bank of Ireland building in Derry breached bail within eight days, court told
Che O'Connor (25) of no fixed abode appeared charged with breaching his police bail on August 24.
He was originally charged with assaulting a man, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a broken bottle, on August 16.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that on August 16 police were called to a report of two men fighting at the old Bank of Ireland building on Strand Road.
When they arrived there was no fighting but a member of the public pointed O'Connor out, the court heard.
Police spoke to him and he was 'extremely intoxicated' and claimed he had been assaulted.
The defendant was asked did he wish to make a statement and became 'hostile' towards police officers, the court was told.
The incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and the court heard that the defendant was seen throwing several punches.
He was also seen waving a broken bottle and trying to stab at another man, the court heard.
While police officers were present O'Connor was seen to be aggressive towards other members of the public and was eventually arrested, the officer told the court.
The defendant denied the stabbing attempt but said that he couldn't remember any of the incident.
The police officer said police 'took a chance' by releasing O'Connor and he was found at the weekend intoxicated and with white powder around his nose just eight days later.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan told Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that there had been no further offences and said the defendant could be released on 'more robust bail conditions'.
District Judge Conor Heaney told the court that these were 'very serious allegations' but he added that he felt that the risks could be managed by conditions.
O'Connor was released on bail to an address approved by police and is due to appear again at Derry Magistrates’ Court on September 18.