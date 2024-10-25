Man admits breaching non-molestation order after greeting neighbour near ex-partner’s home in Derry
Adam Geddis (32) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted one charge of breaching the order on August 11.
The court was told that Geddis was prohibited from going within 200 metres of his ex-partner's address.
On August 11 a neighbour informed the woman that in the early hours of the morning she had seen Geddis running in the street and he had greeted her by name.
The incident took place some 35 metres from his former partner's home.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client had made admissions and had no record.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that this offence was in breach of a court order.
He said the defendant had no reason to be in that area and fined him £500 and imposed a Restraining Order for two years.