Man allegedly told police he was going 'to slice them up' Derry court hears

A man who allegedly told police he was going 'to slice them up' has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Owen Maughan (30) of Drummard Close in Derry appeared charged with a number of offences that are alleged to have occurred on September 17.

Maughan was charged with assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to a police vehicle, disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital and threatening to kill two police officers.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He told the court that police stopped a vehicle on the Northland Road and found Maughan to be the front seat passenger and intoxicated.

The driver was the alleged victim in an ongoing case and Maughan was not allowed contact with her.

The court heard that the defendant was 'aggressive' with police and when an officer was searching him he allegedly kneed him in the face, cutting his lip.

Maughan was taken to the ground and sustained an injury, the court was told.

While being taken to Altnagelvin Hospital the defendant allegedly spat in a police van and while in the hospital he is alleged to have shouted at a staff member.

Maughan was taken outside to a police vehicle and allegedly threatened two officers and their families.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the woman in the case was 'anxious' to resume the relationship.

He said Maughan 'had not covered himself in glory in Altnagelvin Hospital' but claimed police had been 'heavy handed'.

The solicitor said Maughan could reside at a Belfast address and be given a final warning.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said said that the alleged behaviour had been 'completely disgraceful' and added that he had 'no intention' of granting bail.

Maughan was remanded in custody to appear again on October 9.