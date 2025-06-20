Man allegedly used golf club to smash windows of car with a 7-year-old child inside

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that a man was alleged to have used a golf club to smash windows in a car containing a 7-year-old child.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reese Laird (34) of St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe, Donegal was charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, assaulting a female, criminal damage to a vehicle and affray on June 19.

The court heard that Laird was also arrested on foot of a warrant from 2020 where he had been convicted of harassment in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He said that at 11.30am police were called to reports of a fight outside a shop in Strathfoyle involving two females and a male.

Laird, the court was told, arrived with a golf club and was alleged to have used it to smash windows in a car which had a child in it, and also allegedly assaulted one of the females.

Police opposed bail due to their concerns, including that they believed Laird was dangerous and that the defendant would not appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said he believed that the defendant was unaware of the existence of the warrant.

He said the incident appeared to have started with a dispute between two females and one of them phoned her boyfriend, Laird.

He said Laird could be managed with conditions, including a prohibition from entering Strathfoyle.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that the circumstances of the incident were 'far from clear'.

He released Laird on bail on condition he reside at an approved address, stays out of Strathfoyle and reports to police three times a week.