Man and woman before Derry court charged with possessing heroin and other drug offences

Two people have appeared before Derry Magistrates Court on a number of drugs charges.

A thirty-nine year old man and a thirty-six year old woman appeared on Wednesday and were granted anonymity due to the threat in the city.

They were both charged with possession of heroin on November 18.

The man was also charged with possession with intent to supply and possession of cannabis while the woman was charged with possession of pregabalin and being concerned in the supply of heroin on the same date.

A police officer told the court they initially observed the two people while on mobile patrol around 8pm on November 18 and noticed a hesitation from the pair when they saw police.

Police said they suspected that the pair were involved in the supply of drugs and followed them as they left the location.

They were found a short distance away and police said both had visible needle tracks.

The man was found to be in possession of cannabis and four grams of heroin, the equivalent of twenty deals.

Both admitted to being in possession of heroin, the court heard, but the man refused to give police the pass code for his phone because he was ‘just being awkward’.

The court heard that he had been clean of drugs for eighteen months while in prison but now 'takes whatever drugs he can get'.

The woman was already on bail for similar charges in Belfast in March this year and was found to be in possession of heroin that she had been keeping in her bra.

She claimed that she had put it there following another woman overdosing a few days earlier and hadn't removed it yet, despite changing her clothes multiple times since then.

Police objected to bail as they claimed that the pair 'have no regard for any order of the court'.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the man had been attending Woodleigh House and receiving treatment for his drug issues, but bail was denied as District Judge Barney McElhom said that 'no PIN means no bail'.

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan, speaking for the woman, said that she had accepted the breach of bail and had provided the pass code for her phone adding that she had been 'helpful' in the investigation.

District Judge McElhom granted bail as it was her first breach since March but said that it was a 'final warning'.

The man was remanded in custody and the woman on bail and both will appear again on December 12.