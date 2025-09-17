Man and woman returned for trial on drugs charges in Derry
Two people have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of drug charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Natasha Wray (40) of Duddy's Court in Derry and a man who has been granted anonymity were charged with, on January 1 last year, being in possession of classified B.
They were also charged with, between October 15 2023 and January 27 2024, being in possession of class C and, between November 15 2023 and January 27 2024, being concerned in the supply of other drugs.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Neither chose to submit any statements or to call any witnesses.
They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 9.