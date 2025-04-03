Man appears at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child
Ronan Drumm (56), with an address at Aileach, Drumbouy in Lifford, County Donegal, faced one charge of attempted sexual communication with a female child under 16 years old on April 1.
A police officer connected the accused to the charge and told Derry Magistrates’ Court that Drumm would have been bailed from the police station but there were concerns for his safety as regards to mental health issues.
He told the court that bail could be agreed with several conditions including that Drumm attends his GP immediately and follows all the directions given by his doctor.
He also had to produce a cash surety, have no Internet enabled device and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Drumm was released on bail to appear again at Derry Magistrates’ Court on May 1.