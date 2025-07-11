Man appears before Derry court in connection with discovery of 120 cannabis plants
Modestas Narusaitis (29) of no fixed abode was charged with cultivating cannabis, being concerned in the supply and production of cannabis, possessing cannabis with intent to supply on July 9.
Narusaitis was further charged with dishonestly using electricity at Ardkill Road in Ardmore on the outskirts of Derry, also on July 9.
The defendant had to be addressed by a Lithuanian interpreter during the hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Defence solicitor for Modestas Narusaitis, Conor McGurk told the court that there would be no bail application at this stage in the case.
The solicitor also asked for a short adjournment until July 21, when, the court was told, a ball application will be made.
The defendant was remanded in custody until that date.