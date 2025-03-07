Man appears before Derry Magistrates Court charged with a number of domestic offences

By Court Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with a number of domestic offences.

Keith O'Riley (35) of Dacre Terrace in Derry was charged with, on March 5, criminal damage to his former partner's front and back doors and the wing mirror of her car, as well as trespassing and harassment on the same date.

He was also charged with, between February 18 and March 5, abusive behavior, harassment and threatening to release an intimate image of the same person.

Police were initially called by O'Reilly's former partner as he was alleged to be outside her property causing damage to her front and back doors.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

When they arrived, police said they found him two minutes from her home and detected a strong smell of alcohol.

His former partner later showed police a number of threatening messages that O'Riley was alleged to have sent, including a threat to publish an intimate video, and alleged that he had recently broken two of her TVs.

Police said she was left scared of being in her own home.

When interviewed, O'Riley gave no comment answers to all but one question and his phone was seized.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that O'Riley had 'no record' of this nature and added that, although the facts sounded 'very bad', there was no suggestion of physical violence.

He said that it was mainly the case of a man who had failed to deal with the break-up of a relationship.

Bail was granted with a number of conditions, including no contact with the injured party.

He will appear again on March 22.

