A man will be sentenced later this month after he appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assault and disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Kielan Stevenson (26) of Duncreggan Road was charged with the offences from December 8 last year.

Police had initially brought him to A&E after he collapsed while they were taking him home, the court was told.

He was reported to be shouting at staff and patients and wandering round the ward.

Bishop Street Courthouse

After leaving, he later returned and continued to act aggressively to staff before being warned by police that his behaviour could be considered disorderly as they sat him down.

Stevenson was said to have clenched his fists and bared his teeth in an aggressive manner.

Stevenson, who was intoxicated at the time, claimed to have no memory of the incident, the court was told.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said that Stevenson's behaviour was 'not uncharacteristic' considering his previous record of offending and adjourned the case until September 22.