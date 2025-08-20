Man appears in court after suspected drugs worth £48,000 found at address in Derry

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with a significant number of drug offences after the court heard drugs with an estimated value of £48,000 were found at his address.

Caolan Knipe (30) of Ballymagowan Park in the Creggan area of Derry was charged with, on August 19, being on possession of class A, B and C drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A between an unknown date and August 19 this year.

He was also charged with being in possession of explosives, namely rockets.

The court heard police initially attended Knipe's address with a search warrant and had to force their way inside after not receiving any answer at the door.

When inside, police searched and found a phone that was subsequently seized, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

They also seized a number of ‘deal bags’, both used and unused, and found a white residue on a number of scales, the court was further told.

They also found class B drugs in his bedroom, the court heard, along with other drugs and fireworks and a tub with empty bags that contained traces of a class A drug.

The defendant was then arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply.

When interviewed by police officers Knipe denied being involved in the supply of drugs but admitted to being addicted to class B drugs and to taking two illegal tablets every morning.

The accused also admitted to drinking between £20 to £30 worth of alcohol every day.

Police officers estimated that value of the drugs to be approximately £48,000 at their lowest purity, the court was told.

Bail was objected to as the police believed the defendant was at risk of reoffending.

The police told the court that the accused’s address was previously known to police as being involved in the supply of drugs.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney told the court that while there were examples of people who had been granted bail on drugs offences reoffending, they were the exception rather than the rule.

Bail was refused and the accused will appear again on September 11.