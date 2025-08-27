Man appears in court charged with driving with excess alcohol in Derry
Jerald Tatendi (25) of Willowhome Street in Belfast appeared charged with driving with excess alcohol on August 25 in Drumahoe.
He also faced a charge of driving while disqualified and having no insurance on the same date.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.
He told the court that when tested the defendant gave a reading of 116mgs – more than three times the legal limit.
District Judge Ted Magill said he required a pre-sentence report and that could take up to eight weeks which would mean the defendant would have served the equivalent of a four month sentence.
He released him on bail on condition he does not consume alcohol and does not travel in the front seat of any vehicle.
Tatendi will appear again on October 24.