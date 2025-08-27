Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving when unfit through drugs
District Support Team (DST) officers arrested the man on Tuesday, August 26.
Officers were on patrol in the Racecourse Road area when they were alerted to a white MG car which failed to indicate at a roundabout.
"The car was signalled to pull over and the driver of the car was spoken to. Officers noted a strong smell of cannabis as they spoke with the driver and a search of the car was conducted.
"A bag containing suspected cannabis was handed over and the man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and driving when unfit through drink or drugs,” the PSNI said.
The man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, submit information at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.