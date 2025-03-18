Man arrested in Sligo after gardaí attend reported public order incident in Sligo on Saturday

Gardaí have confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged following a reported public order incident in Sligo town on Saturday evening.

In response to a query in relation to reports of an alleged incident at the junction of Knappagh Road and Wolfe Tone Street opposite the Sligo bus and rail stations ahead of Derry City FC's fixture against Sligo Rovers getting under way at the Showgrounds, a garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí responded to and attended the scene a public order incident, involving a group of males, that occurred at Lord Edward Street, Sligo Town, on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at approximately 7pm.

"A male aged in his 20’s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been charged, and is expected to appear before the courts at a later date.”

The spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Garda investigations into the reported public order incident were ongoing.