Man banned from life from Derry Centra shop jailed after stealing sandwich

A man who is banned for life from a Derry shop has been jailed at the local Magistrate's Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Lynn (21) of Rockmills in Derry admitted a charge of entering the Centra store on Strand Road as a trespasser on July 25 and stealing a sandwich.

The court heard that police were called by staff after Lynn entered the shop, despite being banned from it for life, and lifted a food item valued at £7.98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said that the charge was such because of the order banning Lynn from the shop.

Court.

A defence barrister Stephen Chapman said that Lynn had been sentenced in August for a series of offences.

He said that the theft was not for 'personal gain' and was for food.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that the defendant had a bad record and had to stop shoplifting.

Lynn, she said, went into the shop despite being banned and he would have to face consequences.

Lynn was jailed for 2 months.