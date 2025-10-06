Man banned from life from Derry Centra shop jailed after stealing sandwich

By Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:38 BST
A man who is banned for life from a Derry shop has been jailed at the local Magistrate's Court.

Frankie Lynn (21) of Rockmills in Derry admitted a charge of entering the Centra store on Strand Road as a trespasser on July 25 and stealing a sandwich.

The court heard that police were called by staff after Lynn entered the shop, despite being banned from it for life, and lifted a food item valued at £7.98.

A prosecutor said that the charge was such because of the order banning Lynn from the shop.

A defence barrister Stephen Chapman said that Lynn had been sentenced in August for a series of offences.

He said that the theft was not for 'personal gain' and was for food.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that the defendant had a bad record and had to stop shoplifting.

Lynn, she said, went into the shop despite being banned and he would have to face consequences.

Lynn was jailed for 2 months.

