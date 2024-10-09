Man before court charged with manslaughter of Kyle McDermott
A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Inishowen native Kyle McDermott in Ballymagorry.
Daniel Patrick Hanna (24) from Victoria Road in Strabane, appeared before the Magistrates' Court in Dungannon on Wednesday.
The court was told by police that they could connect Hanna to the charge of manslaughter.
The accused confirmed that he understood the charge.
No application for bail was made during the hearing and the case is due back before Strabane court on October 31.