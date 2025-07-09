Man before court in Derry charged with false imprisonment, assault and a domestic abuse

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court said he believed no court would consider bail for a man facing allegations based on the circumstances outlined to the court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Moore (46) of Rockmills in Derry appeared charged with assaulting a female occasioning actual bodily harm on July 7.

He was also charged with false imprisonment, assault and a domestic abuse offence on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore was also charged with assaulting the same female on July 5.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard that police received a 999 call reporting a domestic incident. The alleged victim said she had been drinking with her partner, Moore, and when she tried to leave, the defendant had stopped her. She claimed he had pushed her to the ground and assaulted her.

The woman also reported that Moore had assaulted her on July 5 and a neighbour told police they had witnessed the woman calling for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were told that the woman had been in a relationship with Moore for eight months.

The court was told that Moore had no record in the North but did in the Republic for domestic offences.

District Judge Ted Magill said that the defendant was on bail for similar offences involving the same female.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client accepted he had breached an order by being in contact with the alleged victim. He said that Moore 'regretted' having breached his bail.

Judge Magill said that the solicitor had done his best 'in a hopeless situation'.

Moore was remanded in custody to appear on July 30.