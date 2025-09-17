A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance and no driving license.

Robert McCool (25) of Rossnagalliagh Park was charged with offences that occurred on December 27 last year.

Police were on patrol around McGinley's garage and noticed McCool driving at speed out of the forecourt.

They observed him speeding towards the roundabout at the end of the road and activated their sirens.

McCool continued to speed up the road, causing a number of other drivers to take evasive action.

When he reached the border, police ceased pursuit and returned to the garage to view CCTV and identify McCool.

When interviewed, he expressed regret for the incident.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said that McCool had confessed to the offences and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Ted Magill called it 'an appalling piece of dangerous driving' but adjourned sentencing to February 26, telling McCool that, if he can remain off drugs and alcohol and doesn't have any new charges, he can avoid immediate custody.