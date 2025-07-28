Man before Derry court charged with assaults

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with a number of assault charges.

Christopher Gallagher (37) of no fixed abode was charged with assaulting females on July 21.

He also faced two charges in relation to assaulting police on July 26.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges at a hearing at the Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that police would be agreeable to bail with a number of conditions.

He added that the defendant had no address, as his own address was 'in close proximity’ to the alleged injured party.

The court was told the defendant had no record, and if there had been a suitable address things may have been handled differently.

Gallagher was released on bail on condition that he stayed out of an area of the city designated by the police officer.

He will appear again on August 21.