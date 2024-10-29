Man before Derry court charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lecky Road area
Emmet Deehan (32) of no fixed abode was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and with sexually assaulting the woman by penetration on October 27.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges.
Defence solicitor, Derwin Harvey said that his client had been questioned for some time.
He told the court on Tuesday that at this stage the main evidence appeared to be from doorbell video footage, and that his client denied he was the person in the footage.
The solicitor said that the 'paramount evidence' was going to forensics.
Mr Harvey said that it would be 'naive' for Deehan to apply for bail to an address in the city and said there would be no bail application at this stage.
Deehan was remanded in custody to appear on November 21.