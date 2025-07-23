Man before Derry court on arson and domestic violence charges

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with arson as well as a number of domestic violence offences.

Trevor Kelly (39) of no fixed abode was charged with, on July 21, stealing two bank cards and fraud by false representation.

He was also charged with, on the same date, assaulting police, arson, possession of cannabis, trespassing, abusive behavior and, on July 18, assaulting his former partner.

Police initially responded to a report from a friend of the injured party that she had allegedly been self-harming.

Police found her to have a black eye that she claimed had been caused by Kelly.

Police were later recalled to the same address following reports of a fire.

The fire department told them that they believed the fire to be deliberate.

Kelly was said to have been at the scene with alcohol, watching the police and fire response.

Police subsequently arrested him and found cannabis on his person.

While in police custody, Kelly was said to have assaulted an officer.

It was also found that the injured party had a restraining order out against Kelly for previous domestic offences.

She told police Kelly had allegedly been with her and drinking when they argued and Kelly allegedly assaulted her.

Kelly denied the charges and claimed that he hadn't seen the injured party.

The court heard that Kelly had 96 previous convictions, including for arson and domestic violence against previous partners.

Police objected to bail as they believe there is a risk of reoffending and interfering with witnesses.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the evidence linking Kelly to the arson was 'circumstantial', saying that Kelly was simply in the area drinking at the time.

Bail was refused and he will appear again on August 14.