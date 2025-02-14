Man branded a 'racist' by Derry judge as he is jailed for messages about Mayor and MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man described by District Judge Barney McElholm as 'a racist' has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for posting threatening messages towards the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District, Councillor Lillian Seenoi Barr.

Kevin Barry McIntyre (31) of Miller Street had been convicted of two counts of messages of a 'menacing nature' on May 2 and May 4 last year.

The court heard that the post about the North of Ireland's first black Mayor was headed 'terrorist alert' and said Councillor Seenoi Barr would be removed from the city 'dead or alive'.

McIntyre was interviewed by police on May 5 and when questioned about the messages responded that 'everyone leaves Derry dead or alive'.

McIntyre made comments about Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood, both pictured here as Mayor Seenoi Barr took up the office of First Citizen back in the summer of 2024. Photo: George Sweeney.

McIntyre denied making threats and claimed that this was simply one interpretation of the messages.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client had always accepted he had posted the comments, but maintained that he did not intend to put anyone in fear.

He said the messages were posted on McIntyre's own social media account and there had been no direct contact.

The barrister said that perhaps the defendant had learned a lesson and suggested community service.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Judge McElholm said: “I wouldn't inflict this man on the community.”

He said the posts were 'offensive', and then in his pre-sentence report McIntyre claimed the Mayor was racist against the people of Derry.

The judge also highlighted posts about the MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood where McIntyre said he was responsible for deaths due to the Covid vaccine.

Judge McElholm said McIntyre “deserves no consideration from this court nor would he get any”.

He said the defendant was 'a racist' who had the opportunity to show some remorse and understanding in his pre-sentence report but had chosen not to do so.

McIntyre was jailed for five months.

Speaking afterwards, Mayor Seenoi-Barr said: “I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support of my community, colleagues, and loved ones throughout this challenging time. “Today’s verdict is not just about justice for me, it is a victory for everyone who believes in standing up to hate, intimidation, and threats against public service.

"No one should face fear for simply stepping forward to serve their community. “The sentencing sends a powerful and unambiguous message: those who use threats, harassment, or hate speech to silence others will face the full weight of the law.

"There is a clear line between free speech and criminal behaviour. If you cross it, there will be consequences.

"At a time when many feel hopeless, when too often, those in positions of power embolden division and hatred instead of fostering unity, this case stands as a reminder that we do not have to accept that as our reality.

“We can, and must, push back against the forces that seek to divide us. Our peace, our communities, and our shared future depend on it.

“Hate and intimidation have no place in our society. We must stand united against those who would tear us apart and uphold the values of respect, decency, and justice.”

The Mayor added: “My commitment to serving all the people of Derry and Strabane remains unwavering, and I refuse to be deterred by those who choose the path of hate over progress.”

“To anyone facing similar threats or harassment: you are not alone. There is strength in standing together, in speaking out, and in refusing to be intimidated. Today is proof that justice prevails and that our communities will not be silenced by fear.”