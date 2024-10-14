Man charged to court after drugs worth £2,300 seized in Derry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been charged to court after drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized in Derry.
The individual was charged following a policing operation in the Glenshane Road area on Friday.
Suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized.
The man (23) has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.
He is expected before Derry Magistrates’ Court on November 14.