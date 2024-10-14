Man charged to court after drugs worth £2,300 seized in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 10:14 BST
A man has been charged to court after drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized in Derry.

The individual was charged following a policing operation in the Glenshane Road area on Friday.

Suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized.

The man (23) has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

He is expected before Derry Magistrates’ Court on November 14.

