Man charged with assault and stealing £6.40 Dragon Soop caffeine beverage from Derry supermarket sentenced
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Frankie Lynn (20) of Rockmills in Derry was charged with, on July 19 last year, stealing £6.40 worth of Dragon Soop from Long's Supervalu.
When interviewed by police, he denied the theft.
Lynn was also charged with, on August 13 last year, assaulting a man who said that Lynn had been following him. Lynn eventually became abusive and punched and kicked the man.
Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said that Lynn had pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the court that he had a 'difficult childhood' and a number of mental health diagnosis.
District Judge Barney McElhom said that Lynn 'hasn't benefited' from his 'extensive interaction with the Youth Justice Agency'.
the judge sentenced him to five months in custody, suspended for two years. He also ordered Lynn to pay compensation to his victim.