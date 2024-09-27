Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was charged with theft and assault has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Frankie Lynn (20) of Rockmills in Derry was charged with, on July 19 last year, stealing £6.40 worth of Dragon Soop from Long's Supervalu.

When interviewed by police, he denied the theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn was also charged with, on August 13 last year, assaulting a man who said that Lynn had been following him. Lynn eventually became abusive and punched and kicked the man.

Court.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said that Lynn had pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the court that he had a 'difficult childhood' and a number of mental health diagnosis.

District Judge Barney McElhom said that Lynn 'hasn't benefited' from his 'extensive interaction with the Youth Justice Agency'.

the judge sentenced him to five months in custody, suspended for two years. He also ordered Lynn to pay compensation to his victim.