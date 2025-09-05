Man charged with assaulting woman in Derry causing actual bodily harm refused bail

A man has been refused bail after appearing at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of assault on a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and two counts of assault.

Algis Jarusevicius (51) with an address at Tandragee Road in Portadown in County Armagh was charged with assaulting the woman on March 2.

A police officer told Derry Magistrates’ Court that police officers had responded to a reported domestic incident and had found the alleged victim with a cut on her forehead and blood on her face.

She claimed that the defendant had attacked her and that a mirror at the property in which the alleged assault took place had been broken.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The accused was bailed to an address in Portadown and it was said that he had returned to the city on March 29 and allegedly assaulted the woman again.

The police officer told the court that the woman claimed to be 'terrified and fearful' of the defendant.

Bail was opposed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland due to the risk of interference with witnesses.

Defence counsel Gavyn Cairns said his client had been in custody for five months.

He told the court that the defendant had returned to Derry at the woman's request.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he did not see the defendant as suitable for bail as he had breached his bail conditions that had been set for the woman's protection.

The defendant is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court again on September 8.