A man has been refused bail after being charged with a number of burglaries, including at a church hall in the city, following an appearance at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Maurice O'Shea (34) of Westland Street in Derry was charged with breaking into and robbing a number of businesses throughout the city between March and May this year.

He was also charged with stealing an electronic tag that he had as a result of previous charges.

O'Shea was arrested following reports of two suspicious males leaving a church hall at St Augustine's in the city on May 7 this year.

Police found a window broken and a door that had been forced in at the scene, as well as a sum of money stolen.

A police officer said the defendant was found by police with cash on his person, as well as a note that was later confirmed to be from the church café.

O'Shea was also charged with a number of other robberies on March 17 and 20 this year after blood and fingerprints were found that police alleged could connect him to the scenes.

Police opposed bail as they believe he is at risk of reoffending as well as being at risk of possibly removing his police tag again.

Defence solicitor for O’Shea, Paddy MacDermott said that O'Shea had been in custody since May and has got family in the city and therefore no reason to flee.

Bail however was refused and the defendant is expected to appear again on September 8.