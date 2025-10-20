Man charged with burglary at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital granted bail

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with burglary at Altnagelvin Hospital in the city.

Keelan Murray (18) of no fixed abode was arrested on July 29 this year when hospital staff called the police after finding a swipe card had been stolen and that a knife had been left behind.

The swipe card granted access to all doors of the Waterside hospital and the medical records room inside the facility was found to have been accessed with it.

It was reported that a hand held scanner with a value of £5,000 had been stolen and that every drawer had been opened and ransacked.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) had recorded footage of two suspects accessing the area and counting coins that had possibly been stolen.

Police, the court heard, identified one of the suspects and, upon going to his address, found Murray.

Murray told police that he was homeless and had been going to the hospital for somewhere to stay.

He answered no comment to all questions regarding the alleged offences.

During Monday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry, Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Murray had been arrested based on a 'small amount of CCTV' that showed someone wearing the same clothes that he had been wearing when he was arrested.

He added that a previous bail application in July fell through as he did not have an address, something that he now has.

Bail was granted in light of this and he will appear again on November 13.