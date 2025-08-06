Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving returned for trial in Derry
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of causing death by dangerous driving following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.
Thomas Barton (64) of Sperrin Park was charged with the offence that was said to have occurred on July 7, 2022 on the Glenshane Road.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions.
Barton chose not to submit any statements nor call any witnesses.
He was returned for trial on September 24.