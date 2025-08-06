Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving returned for trial in Derry

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of causing death by dangerous driving following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Barton (64) of Sperrin Park was charged with the offence that was said to have occurred on July 7, 2022 on the Glenshane Road.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions.

Barton chose not to submit any statements nor call any witnesses.

He was returned for trial on September 24.