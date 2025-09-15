Man charged with damaging cell van and road sign refused bail in Derry

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with a number of offences that allegedly occurred when he was drunk, with his solicitor telling the court that 'whenever he takes a drink, something bad happens'.

Dean Elliott (27) of no fixed abode has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place namely a baseball bat, disorderly behavior and criminal damage to a police cell van and a road sign on September 13.

The court sitting on Monday was told that police were initially called to reports of a fight in a bar that had been de-escalated by staff, but that a man identified by staff as Elliott was allegedly seen on CCTV with a baseball bat outside the premises. He then allegedly hit a sign, denting it, before moving off.

Elliot was allegedly later seen dumping the bat and, when police arrived, allegedly began to shout abuse. He was taken to the local Accident & Emergency department due to his being in an intoxicated state, the court was told.

Police objected to bail as he had been given a six month sentence earlier this year and has breached his bail 23 times in the past few years, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley called Elliott an 'unfortunate individual', telling the court that 'when he takes a drink, something bad happens'.

He added that Elliott had been assaulted earlier by two men not from the city.

Bail was refused and he will appear again on October 9.