Man charged with damaging TV, assaulting police and breaching restraining order refused bail

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal damage, assaulting police and breaching a restraining order.

David Gardiner (30) of Greenfields in Convoy in Donegal was charged with damaging a TV and assaulting a police officer on September 8.

He was also charged with breaching a restraining order against his former partner when he called and texted her on August 19.

The breach of the restraining order is alleged to have occurred when Gardiner was said to have accidentally called his former partner when trying to get in contact with someone else.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that, when Gardiner realized who he had called, he immediately hung up and texted her to explain.

Police objected to bail as they believe he is at risk of reoffending and interfering with witnesses.

He also has a suspended sentence on charges relating to the same injured party and a previous breach on March 17.

Bail was refused. He will appear again on October 2.