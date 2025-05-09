Man charged with Derry church, café and restaurant burglaries remanded in custody

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the city.

Maurice O'Shea (34) of Westland Street in Derry was charged with the burglary of the café at St. Augustine's Church on May 7.

He was also charged with two burglaries in the Pickled Duck restaurant on March 16 and 17 when he stole cash.

O'Shea was further charged with a burglary at the Walled City Brewery on March 20 and stealing an electronic tag on April 30.

Bishop Street Courthouse

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was told that two males were seen acting suspiciously outside St. Augustine's and there were signs of a break-in with damage to a door.

Police identified the defendant as one of the individuals and believed he had been involved in other burglaries in the city, the court was told.

The court also heard that CCTV at the Pickled Duck restaurant showed someone breaking a door with a rock and entering the premises on two occasions on March 16 and 17.

The police officer said that forensic evidence from the restaurant linked the defendant to the offence.

The same thing occurred following a break-in at the Walled City Brewery where DNA material was found, the officer continued.

The court was told that O'Shea was only resident in the city for two years and was originally from Limerick and the officer said that he had no record in the North but she had no information about in the South.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending as police believed the defendant had been involved in 'numerous burglaries' and was on bail since August 21 last and had breached his curfew conditions, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had no record in this jurisdiction and that these were 'serious charges' that would inevitably end up in the Crown Court.

He said that O'Shea had links to the city as his sister lived here.

District Judge Ted Magill said there appeared to be 'overwhelming evidence against the defendant' and added that he was not suitable for bail.

O'Shea was remanded in custody to appear again on May 29.