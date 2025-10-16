Man charged with domestic offences before Derry court
Lee Higgins (23) of no fixed abode was charged with, on October 13 and 14, assaulting a female.
He was also charged with, on October 14, damaging her TV and stealing a vape from her and, between February 14 and October 14, abusive behavior against the same injured party.
Higgins appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in Derry on Thursday.
The court was told that he was awaiting an address to be approved by police, and bail was granted on a number of additional conditions, including that he have no contact with the injured party, does not to enter the Strand Road or Bayview Terrace, observes a strict curfew, and under the condition that he must wear an electronic tag.
Higgins will appear again on October 22.