Man charged with domestic offences remanded at Derry court

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with a number of domestic offences, including non-fatal strangulation and criminal damage.

Luke McCormick (27) of Brookdale Park in Derry was charged with, on July 30, criminal damage and, between December 1 and 31 last year, non-fatal strangulation.

He was charged with the same offences as well as two counts of assault on July 30 and July 27 this year.

All the alleged offences involved his former partner.

Police were initially called by the alleged injured party on July 27. She reported that McCormick had allegedly hit her and wouldn't stop torturing her.

It was also alleged that she had woken up to McCormick going through her phone.

The injured party had reported that the McCormick had allegedly sent 'massive messages', including 157 phone calls.

She also alleged that he had strangled her multiple times in December last year.

He was also charged with criminal damage after allegedly destroying a number of items belonging to the injured party.

Police objected to bail as McCormick has 37 previous convictions, including three for assaulting police and one for making threats to kill.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that McCormick denied all the allegations made against him.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that the charges against McCormick were 'very serious'. The judge added that he had 'no confidence' that McCormick would abide by any bail conditions.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court again on August 28.