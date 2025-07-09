Man charged with drug offences before Derry court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with a number of drug offences.

Ciaran Burke (32) of Lisfannon Park in Derry was charged with, on July 7, being in possession of class A drug with intent to supply.

The court heard on Wednesday that while searching a bedroom, police found a number of different suspected drugs, including suspected cocaine and crystal meth, and £3000 cash.

Burke was subsequently arrested and claimed when interviewed that the drugs were for personal use only.

Court.

He also said that the white powder found was a cutting agent and that the money found he'd been saving to buy his children scooters.

Defence solicitor Jack Quigley said Burke, who has 37 previous convictions and eleven suspended sentences, has stayed out of trouble 'for around a year' but added that he was a drug addict who had a bad relapse recently.

District Judge Ted Magill said Burke has an 'appalling' record and denied bail. He will appear on July 31.

