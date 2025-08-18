Man charged with robbery and assault after alleged incidents outside Derry shop before court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with robbery and assaulting police the day after he was granted bail.

James Kelly (38) of Duncreggan Road in Derry was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on August 16.

Police were called after receiving reports of a female being pinned against a shop front. Kelly was then said to have gone through her bag before taking it from her and running.

When police attempted to take him into custody, Kelly was said to have refused to let go of an officer's hand, leading to charges for assaulting police.

When interviewed, Kelly denied the charges and the court heard that he had a considerable domestic history with the injured party.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that the argument was supposedly triggered by a dispute over cigarettes and that Kelly denied the domestic offences.

Bail was granted at the hearing on Monday and he will appear again on September 11.