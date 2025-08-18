Man charged with robbery and assault after alleged incidents outside Derry shop before court

By Court Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:23 BST
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with robbery and assaulting police the day after he was granted bail.

James Kelly (38) of Duncreggan Road in Derry was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on August 16.

Most Popular

Police were called after receiving reports of a female being pinned against a shop front. Kelly was then said to have gone through her bag before taking it from her and running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When police attempted to take him into custody, Kelly was said to have refused to let go of an officer's hand, leading to charges for assaulting police.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

When interviewed, Kelly denied the charges and the court heard that he had a considerable domestic history with the injured party.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that the argument was supposedly triggered by a dispute over cigarettes and that Kelly denied the domestic offences.

Bail was granted at the hearing on Monday and he will appear again on September 11.

Related topics:DerryPolice
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice