Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in his care returned for trial in Derry
Manor John (49) of Sevenoaks Crescent in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
He is charged with the sexual assault on a woman on September 18, 2023, as well as one charge of sexual activity by a care worker on the same woman on the same date.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
During this appearance at the Magistrate’s Court, John said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 24 and released on bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the case.