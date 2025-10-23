Man charged with stalking and harassment before Derry court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with stalking, harassment and voyeurism.

Sam Kelly (41) of no fixed abode was charged with stalking on October 21 this year, and harassment and voyeurism between July 1 and October 21.

All the alleged offences involved the same alleged injured party.

Kelly was granted bail on conditions including that he reside at an address approved by police, abstains from alcohol and has no contact with the alleged injured party or her mother.

He will appear again on November 13.