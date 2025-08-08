Man claims his alter ego took over when he found lost bank card at Derry shopping centre

By Court Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:09 BST
A man who claimed that his 'alter ego' took over when he found a lost bank card has received a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Christopher Woods (60) of Duke Street in Derry appeared in court on Friday for sentencing after he admitted a series of charges involving using the lost card to buy items valued at more than £300 on May 17.

The court heard that the injured party lost the card in Foyleside shopping centre, and then later that the person noticed that there had been a series of transactions on the card.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant was identified and when searched the bank card was found.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

He told police he had been behaving himself until he found the card and his alter ego took over.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty described this as 'a mean offence' and added that Woods should have handed the card back.

Woods was given a three month sentence suspended for two years at the hearing on Friday.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice