Man claims his alter ego took over when he found lost bank card at Derry shopping centre

A man who claimed that his 'alter ego' took over when he found a lost bank card has received a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Christopher Woods (60) of Duke Street in Derry appeared in court on Friday for sentencing after he admitted a series of charges involving using the lost card to buy items valued at more than £300 on May 17.

The court heard that the injured party lost the card in Foyleside shopping centre, and then later that the person noticed that there had been a series of transactions on the card.

The defendant was identified and when searched the bank card was found.

He told police he had been behaving himself until he found the card and his alter ego took over.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty described this as 'a mean offence' and added that Woods should have handed the card back.

Woods was given a three month sentence suspended for two years at the hearing on Friday.