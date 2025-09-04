Man convicted of child sex abuse 'snapped’ at Derry bar and returned with imitation firearm court told

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 08:53 BST
A man convicted in 2005 for child sex abuse offences 'snapped’ after he was goaded in a bar by a member of the public and returned with an imitation firearm, Derry Crown Court has heard.

Paul Gerard Gallagher, 61, from Summerhill Grove in Derry pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm outside the bar with intent to cause fear of violence on September 1 of last year.

Most Popular

Following his arrest, Gallagher refused to carry out a preliminary breath test and also told the police to "f--k off" when they asked him for a blood or urine sample at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the court hearing on Wednesday, prosecution barrister told Judge RoseAnne McCormick KC that when police arrived at the scene following reports from members of the public of a man brandishing a firearm outside the bar, they found Gallagher on the ground with a visible head injury after he'd been wrestled to the ground by a man. Beside him on the ground was the imitation firearm.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image