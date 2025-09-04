A man convicted in 2005 for child sex abuse offences 'snapped’ after he was goaded in a bar by a member of the public and returned with an imitation firearm, Derry Crown Court has heard.

Paul Gerard Gallagher, 61, from Summerhill Grove in Derry pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm outside the bar with intent to cause fear of violence on September 1 of last year.

Following his arrest, Gallagher refused to carry out a preliminary breath test and also told the police to "f--k off" when they asked him for a blood or urine sample at Altnagelvin Hospital.

