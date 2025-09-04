Man convicted of child sex abuse 'snapped’ at Derry bar and returned with imitation firearm court told
Paul Gerard Gallagher, 61, from Summerhill Grove in Derry pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm outside the bar with intent to cause fear of violence on September 1 of last year.
Following his arrest, Gallagher refused to carry out a preliminary breath test and also told the police to "f--k off" when they asked him for a blood or urine sample at Altnagelvin Hospital.
During the court hearing on Wednesday, prosecution barrister told Judge RoseAnne McCormick KC that when police arrived at the scene following reports from members of the public of a man brandishing a firearm outside the bar, they found Gallagher on the ground with a visible head injury after he'd been wrestled to the ground by a man. Beside him on the ground was the imitation firearm.