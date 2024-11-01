Bishop Street Courthouse

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with the finding of £27,000 worth of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Mitchell (31) of Bluebell Avenue in Cullion outside Derry appeared charged with drug offences and possessing fireworks.

Mitchell faced charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, offering to supply cannabis and Diazepam and possessing Diazepam on October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was further charged with possessing cocaine, fireworks and counterfeit euros valued at twelve hundred euros on the same date.

Mitchell was charged with possessing other drugs on dates in June and August.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that a search had been carried out at a property belonging to the defendant and drugs found but Mitchell was not present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further search of the same property was carried out in August and more drugs were allegedly found.

Some days later Mitchell voluntarily attended with police and was charged and released on police bail.

On October 30 police searched two properties in Derry where Mitchell was working on a vehicle.

A range of items were found and in the vehicle Mitchell was working on 225 grammes of cocaine valued at £27,000 was found.

A quantity of fireworks was also found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a pre-prepared statement Mitchell accepted responsibility for some of the drugs but denied the cocaine charge.

Bail was opposed due to the fear of flight as the defendant is originally from the Republic of Ireland.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that the fact his client had voluntarily attended with police showed that there was little risk of flight.

He told Derry Magistrates’ Court that his client had 'engaged with police' and that he denied having the cocaine as he was only working on the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm told the court that he was prepared to give Mitchell a chance.

He released him on bail with a cash surety of £2,000, imposed a curfew and tag and prohibited the defendant from having any internet enabled device.

Mitchell is due to appear in court again on November 28.