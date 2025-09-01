Man denies sexually assaulting young woman in Derry city centre after consuming Buckfast

A man allegedly subjected a young woman to a sexual assault in Derry city centre after bingeing on Buckfast wine, the High Court heard on Monday.

Alan Luukas, 47, is accused of carrying out the random attack in broad daylight as the young woman waited for a lift from her mother.

Details emerged as he was granted bail under orders not to return to the scene of the suspected incident.

Luukas, of Foyle Park, denies a charge of sexual assault.

Police were alerted after the alleged victim informed her mother about a reported encounter in the Waterloo Place area at around 3pm on August 18.

She was waiting to be collected when a drunk stranger approached, slurring his words and almost falling on top of her, the court heard.

Prosecution counsel claimed the man made sexual comments before touching the woman’s arm and the top of her thigh.

“She stated that she froze, she could not move,” the barrister disclosed.

At that point another woman got out of a parked car and pretended to be the woman’s mother in a bid to stop the man from pestering her, the court heard.

When the alleged victim’s lift arrived they drove around the area and identified Luukas as the suspect.

During interviews the accused denied touching or making comments to the woman.

“He replied that he was innocent, he had consumed Buckfast and medication that left him intoxicated, and that allegations were made in malice,” the prosecutor said.

Opposing bail, she contended: “This was an entirely random attack on a member of the public.”

Mr Justice Humphreys was told Luukas is a street drinker well-known to police.

A defence barrister accepted the allegations were ‘alarming’ but insisted there was no risk his client could interfere with witnesses.

“The complainant is not known to this man, he couldn’t pick her out of a crowd,” the lawyer added.

Granting bail in what he described as a concerning case, the judge indicated his decision was influenced by the accused currently being subject to separate supervision arrangements.

Luukas was ordered to keep out of parts of the city centre under the terms of his release.

Mr Justice Humphreys also stated: “If the prosecution case is made out this complainant has been the victim of a really nasty assault by the applicant.”