Man denies threatening to burn alleged injured party’s house down in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 12:14 BST
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with making threats to kill, threatening to damage property and witness intimidation.

Jason Barton (33) of Clon Elagh in Derry was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on Monday, August 18 after the alleged injured party told police about a message that had been posted on Facebook threatening to, amongst other things, burn his house down, regardless of whether his children were inside, and calling the man a 'dead man walking'.

Most Popular

Police officers later attended Barton's address and arrested him, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When interviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland the accused denied sending the messages.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

Derry Magistrates’ Court was told that police officers pointed out to the defendant that, had he sent the message directly to the alleged injured party, that he would have been in breach of his bail but as he had posted the message to Facebook it was in the public domain.

Police officers objected to bail as the defendant was on bail for three other charges and they believed that the accused was at risk of reoffending, Derry Magistrates’ Court was further told.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney, when applying for bail on behalf of the defendant, told the court that Barton's other charges for which he was on bail did not involve the alleged injured party in the alleged offences on Monday, August 18.

Bail was granted and he will appear again on October 10.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice