Man due before Derry court charged in connection with police probe into Clon Dara video

Officers investigating a report that a man had been filmed brandishing a large knife in the Clon Dara area of Derry have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 28, has been charged with a number of offences.

These include possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place and affray.

He is due to appear before Derry’s Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday May 6.

As is usual procedure, all charged will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.