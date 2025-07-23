Detectives investigating a report of an arson incident in the Bluebell Hill Gardens area of Derry on Monday night have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 38, has been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent, common assault, assault on a police designated person, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Derry’s Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, July 23.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.