Man due in court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after reported burglary in Derry
A man is due in court to face a series of charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following a reported burglary in Derry at the weekend.
The 43-year-old man is scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The offences include burglary, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges follow a report of a burglary at a house in Gweebara Park at approximately 6.40am on Sunday.