Man due in court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after reported burglary in Derry

PSNI

A man is due in court to face a series of charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following a reported burglary in Derry at the weekend.

The 43-year-old man is scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The offences include burglary, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow a report of a burglary at a house in Gweebara Park at approximately 6.40am on Sunday.